Gerry Thornley says La Rochelle and O’Gara will be back; Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle narrowly missed out on a maiden Champions Cup win last weekend, as they were edged 22-17 by now five-time winners Toulouse at Twickenham. But, as Gerry Thornley writes in his column this morning, defeat will surely spur La Rochelle to try and go one further next time - like it did with Munster when they lost the 2000 Heineken Cup final to Northampton. “Who knows, had Munster won at the first attempt, or even the second, would they have felt sated and faded away a little?” He asks. “O’Gara and La Rochelle, you sense, will be back. They have a taste for it now, as have Clermont and Racing after losing five finals between them.” And he suggests that while European success is often cyclical, French clubs look ominously well placed to keep dominating the tournament as they have done this year. He writes: “Leinster have a wonderful model, unlike any other in Europe. Yet French designs on conquering Europe are clear and with their Canal+ deal, multi-millionaire benefactors, the return of full stadia and their notional €11.5 million salary cap, they’re only going to get stronger.”

Stephen Kenny named his 27-man Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s friendlies against Andorra and Hungary yesterday, with a number of new faces included in the travelling party. He has handed first call-ups to 18-year-old Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele, St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath, Shamrock Rovers midfielder Danny Mandroiu and Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene. And on the announcement of his latest squad, Kenny has insisted he has a “bigger vision” for Ireland - something which hasn’t been met by results in the short-term. He said: “We have radically changed things. We bought 15 new players into the international team in a six month period, before this camp, and we capped 13. Some might feel it is too much change too quickly and I understand that viewpoint but, in my opinion, that change is necessary because we have absolutely no development for about eight or nine years.” Ireland will take on Andorra in Barcelona on June 3rd, before travelling to play Hungary in Budapest on June 8th.