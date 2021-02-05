Gerry Thornley’s Ireland team prediction; PGA Tour let Reed’s infringements slide

At lunchtime this afternoon Andy Farrell will name his team for Sunday’s opening Six Nations encounter with Wales and the Ireland head coach, despite missing the likes of Caelan Doris and Jacob Stockdale, looks to have a strong hand to choose from. In speculating on who will be in the team, Gerry Thornley writes that the return of internationals such as Garry Ringrose will be a boost but team selection will be tricky given the lack of game time that most players have had recently. Likely to come up against Ireland on Sunday is Justin Tipuric. The quiet flanker is one of the unsung stars of Wayne Pivac’s side and his Croatian roots provide him with a hard edge on the playing field. Given recent discussion on red cards and dangerous play rules in rugby there will be plenty of focus on tackling during this year’s tournament. However, this morning former Test referee Owen Doyle writes that the players’ duty of care for opponents seems to have gone out the window. For plenty more Six Nations coverage now and throughout the tournament you can visit our dedicated site.

On to soccer and Chelsea made it three defeats in a row for Spurs last night as José Mourinho’s side slipped further in the league table. Thanks to Jorginho’s penalty it’s now two consecutive wins for new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel but, in the other technical area, Mourinho was getting back to his usual tetchy self with the Portuguese shooting down a question about the unused Gareth Bale afterwards. Meanwhile, in domestic news, the FAI have been told they can count on financial support from Government through 2021 after a meeting with Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers yesterday.