Gerry Thornley reviews a ho-hum Six Nations; Kevin McStay says Donegal for Sam

In his column this morning Gerry Thornley has picked the bones out of a disappointing final weekend in the 2020 Six Nations, with the last rounds of the Championship being played out without the competition’s lifeblood - supporters. He writes: “And so an unexceptional tournament, made memorable by its hiatus more than anything else, had an anticlimactic ending, especially hereabouts. A ho-hum Irish performance in a ho-hum tournament.” And he suggests title winners England and a resurgent France side could dominate the Six Nations going forward: “Ireland are at the least still better than the rest, even if there’s an unsettling suspicion that a gap may be emerging in the class divide between England/France and the other teams.” You can also read his team of the tournament HERE - spoiler alert, it’s dominated by those wearing blue and white. Meanwhile Owen Doyle gives us a referee’s perspective of Ireland’s 35-27 defeat to France on Saturday night - and he believes Ireland were robbed of a penalty try following a first-half incident between Hugo Keenan and Antony Bouthier. C’est la vie.

Donegal landed the first major blow of the intercounty football season last weekend as they ran out 1-13 to 1-11 winners over Ulster rivals Tyrone on a wild day in Ballybofey. And in his column his morning Kevin McStay has put them up as serious contenders to win an All-Ireland Championship in which the weather and physicality will have a significant bearing on who takes home Sam Maguire. He writes: “The scene was set for an Ulster dog fight and it became that - but with so much good football produced by both sides. And now, Donegal have been road-tested by Tyrone. I put them at third favourites for the All-Ireland but that is a modest placing. I can make a strong argument for them going the whole way.”