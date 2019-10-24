It works so why change it? That’s the attitude from New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen ahead of their Rugby World Cup semi-final against England on Saturday as he selects 14 of the players who started for the All Blacks in their demolition of Ireland last week. Lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been named on the bench for the game at the International Stadium Yokohama, while Ardie Savea moved to seven and Scott Barrett is promoted to the starting side at six. England will name their starting lineup shortly with Eddie Jones set to throw a surprise into the mix by picking both George Ford and Owen Farrell. You can get full details of that England team once it’s announced on our Rugby World Cup website.

Yesterday the fallout from Ireland’s exit took another turn when Isa Nacewa came out and criticised Joe Schmidt for returning to more conservative playing styles ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Nacewa has been a long-time admirer of Schmidt since they paired up so well together at Leinster and Gerry Thornley writes this morning that Nacewa’s criticism of his former coach is certainly not his greatest move. “If I’d been given a list of players who might have made those comments, Nacewa would not have been among them. Well, maybe second last before Johnny Sexton,” he writes. Sonia O’Sullivan also looks at Ireland’s disappointment in her column this morning and writes that routine makes life easy but change is a challenge. “Days go by and you remember that there is still the semi-finals and final to go but it doesn’t mean as much and you wonder what to focus on next,” she writes.