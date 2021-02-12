Gerry’s Thornley 'possible team' to face France; FA Cup quarter final draw
Danny Ings’s belatedly awarded goal helped Southampton on their way into an FA Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Getty Images
Rhys Ruddock is in line to start his first Six Nations game when Andy Farrell announces the side to face France on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium later today. Gerry Thornley has named his possible team here. He also anticipates Iain Henderson coming into the starting XV. Johnny Watterson explains why the noise around Johnny Sexton this week only muddies the concussion waters further: “To hear doctors express such unfiltered views is eye opening, while it continues to add to Sexton’s distress and wider confusion . . . ”
Following Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Barnsley last night and Southampton’s win over Wolves, the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals has been made. Premier League leaders Manchester City take on Everton, while Leicester will host Manchester United. The FAI has said it expects the men’s and women’s League of Ireland seasons to proceed as scheduled. Although there is some concern around the women’s league, which is entirely amateur . . . Emmet Malone has the latest.