Galway are without doubt once again the team to beat, following their 1-28 to 3-15 Leinster hurling final replay win over Kilkenny. That’s the view of Nicky English, he believes that “the sense that there was going to be blood in the water after last week’s match, to encourage other challengers for Galway’s title, has been completely dispelled.” Monaghan were comfortable winners over Laois in Navan on Sunday, with Conor McManus top scoring as they took the final place in the Super 8s. The new round-robin series begins next weekend, and here’s your extensive guide.

In his World Cup column, Marcel Desailly explains why Kylian Mbappé is the ace in France’s pack but Belgium are slight favourites for tomorrow’s semi-final: “I liked the way Mbappé was strong physically, stood up to the opposition and was able to resist in a physical battle. He has no fear, and that’s where I am reminded of Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet from 1998.” Ahead of Wednesday’s other semi-final, and Emmet Malone tries to explain the feeling in Ireland as England take a step closer to unimaginable glory; “The hopes of those Irish anxious to see Southgate and his players stopped before it is too late (mainly, though not exclusively those in older age groups) now rest with Croatia then . . . ”

