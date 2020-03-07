Women’s football: Cork closing in on another league final place

On the weekend when the Ladies Gaelic Football Association will vote in a new president-elect, focus on the field of play is very much on the quest for prized spots in the Lidl National League Finals, and the battle against relegation.

There’s a full schedule of fixtures down for decision across the four divisions on Sunday, which also marks International Women’s Day.

Division One champions Cork will take a massive step towards another final appearance if they can overcome Donegal in Ballyshannon (1pm). Should Cork claim a fifth straight win to maintain their 100 per cent record, and Mayo drop points against Westmeath, the Leesiders will be through to the April 19th decider.

Galway, last year’s runners-up, would move closer to a potential repeat final meeting with Cork if they beat Tipperary at Tuam Stadium (2pm), while Mayo will keep alive their hopes of a top-two finish if they can get the better of Westmeath in Swinford (2pm).

TG4 All-Ireland Champions Dublin, with four points from four games, face a huge task if they’re to book a place in the final for the second time in three seasons. The Sky Blues make the trip to Dungarvan to take on Waterford, who are also on four points, and that fixture is also down for a 2pm start.

The stand-out fixture in Division Two is the meeting of first against second, as pace-setters Kerry entertain Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Meath and Armagh, who are in third and fourth, will be hoping to make up some ground on the front-runners when they meet at the Athletic Grounds.

Down and Kildare will seek to maintain 100 per cent records in Division Three and the Leitrim v Limerick tie in Division Four will be streamed live on the LGFA’s Facebook Page: http://bit.ly/2OvUJ2D

Donegal (v Cork): D McElhinney; A.M. Logue, E Gallagher, D Foley; N Carr, R Rodgers, N Boyle; N McLaughlin, E McGinley; A Boyle Carr, G McLaughlin, K Ward; N Gordon, E McCrory, C Sharkey.

Cork (v Donegal): C Moore; S Kelly, M Ambrose, A Kelleher; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan; O Farmer, Á O’Sullivan, E Kiely; S O’Leary, S Noonan, O Finn.

Galway (v Tipperary): L Diskin; C Crowe, S Lynch, S Molloy; C Cooney, F Cooney, L Coen; S Divilly, A Davoren; A Trill, O Divilly, L Noone; L Hannon, T Leonard, R Leonard.

Tipperary (v Galway): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, S Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; K Davey, A Moloney, N Hayes.

Mayo (v Westmeath): L Brennan; N O’Malley, N Moran, Ciara McManamon; K Sullivan, É Ronayne, C Whyte; A Duffy, S Cafferky; F Doherty, L Cafferky, M Reilly; E Brennan, R Kearns, M McHale.

Westmeath (v Mayo): L McCormack; R Dillon, K McDermott, L Power; F Coyle, F Claffey, A Roche; J Maher, V Carr; A Dolan, L Archibold, L McCartan; T Dillon, S McCormack, J Draper.

Waterford (v Dublin): K Moroney; M Dunford, R Dunphy, R Casey; M Wall, K McGrath, C McGrath; E Murray, C Fennell; R Tobin, M Boylan, A Wall; K Murray, L Devine, K Hogan.

Dublin (v Waterford): C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, L McGinley; O Nolan, L Caffrey, É Rutledge; J Dunne, M Ní Scanaill; H O’Neill, C Rowe, N Healy; L Davey, S Woods, N Hetherton.