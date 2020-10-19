Wexford GAA say some clubs ‘let association down’ with social activities

Wexford GAA’s County Management Committee has condemned the irresponsible social behaviour of some clubs following county finals.

In their condemnation of a number of clubs the committee claimed they let down the entire organisation with their social activities following their respective finals.

While commending all those volunteers who contributed to a successful county championship campaign, along with Cúl Camps, the leadership of the county board condemned the clubs for a lack of responsibility in following Covid-19 guidelines.

“It is extremely disappointing that cases have been linked to a small number of clubs’ social activities following recent county finals,” the committee said in an information bulletin following their recent meeting.

It said: “The clubs in question have let the Association down and created a mistrust with the public in general.

“The public houses that supported the social activities have many questions to answer with their compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines. Clubs, their members, players and supporters have a responsibility to ensure that any post-match gathering are arranged safely and in strict accordance with public health rules.

“Personal responsibility is essential if collective compliance with public health requirements is to be achieved. Wexford GAA has been assisting and liaising with the HSE in relation to the increase in cases within any clubs and those clubs deemed by the HSE to be at risk of having a cluster have ceased all activities until public health guidance allows a resumption.”

Last week it was reported that four clubs – Castletown, St Anne’s (Rathangan), Shamrocks (Enniscorthy) and Naomh Eanna (Gorey) were ordered to suspend all activities until this week.