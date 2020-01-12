Wexford finish like a train to derail Kilkenny and book Walsh Cup final spot

Wexford 2-18 Kilkenny 1-9

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford made a good start to 2020 as they powered home against their old foes Kilkenny with a double-scores win in Callan as they booked a place in the Walsh Cup final.

Wexford, who will play Galway in the final, had the edge for most of the game. The sides split the first four points equally, but once Michael Dwyer found the net on 16 minutes, Wexford had a lead they would not lose. With Jack O’Connor, Harry Kehoe and David Dunne also in good scoring form the Model County went in six clear at half-time (1-8 to 0-5).

Kilkenny rallied in the second half and were soon breathing down Wexford’s necks. Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy did most of the damage, coming up from the opposite end to rifle home an impressive 42nd-minute penalty. With young O’Loughlin Gaels player Eoin O’Shea adding a point there was now just one between the sides (1-8 to 1-7) but Wexford wouldn’t be caught.

Two good points from Aidan Nolan gave them some daylight, before the same player rattled the Kilkenny net with 14 minutes of normal time to play. They kicked on from there, hitting more points through Jack O’Connor (two) and Conor McDonald to stretch their lead, before McDonald (free) and Harry Shore sealed a good win.

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; G Molloy, Joe O’Connor, M Furlong; P Foley (0-1), R Donohoe, G Bailey (0-1); A Rochford, K Foley; Jack O’Connor (0-7, five frees), A Nolan (1-2), D Dunne (0-2); H Kehoe (0-2), A Shore (0-2), M Dwyer (1-0).

Subs: S Murphy for R Donohoe (inj, 28 mins); S Donohoe for P Foley (40); P Morris for K Foley, C McDonald (0-1) for Kehoe (both 49); P Foley for M Furlong (60); K O’Grady for Dwyer (66).

KILKENNY: E Murphy (1-0, pen); C Delaney, P Deegan, C Wallace; D Blanchfield, C Fogarty, T Kenny; P O’Carroll, J Maher (0-2); A Nolan, S Murphy, P Holden (0-3, three frees); C Hennessy, B Ryan, G Aylward (0-1).

Subs: J Burke for Maher (h/t); E O’Shea (0-3, two frees) for S Murphy (40 mins); S Donnelly for C Hennessy (44); M Butler for Holden (50).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).