Westmeath scoring spree does for Dublin at Croke Park

Midlanders take premier junior title after scoring 1-8 without reply in the first half

Daragh Ó Conchúir at Croke Park

The Westmeath team celebrate winning Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship Final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Westmeath 1-10 Dublin 1-6

Westmeath made the most of their opportunities to claim a first Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie title at Croke Park on Sunday.

Dublin started well with two Aoife Bugler points but somehow found themselves trailing at the end of the opening quarter despite dominating.

Westmeath were dominant from then to the interval however, Denise McGrath’s brilliant goal giving them the upper hand.

Dinah Loughlin added three points, including one from play as Westmeath recorded 1-8 without reply to lead by 1-8 to 0-2 at half-time.

Dublin began the second half even better than the first, with a goal after 37 seconds from Róisín Baker.

Unlike the opening period, they maintained their dominance but crucially found it more difficult than their opponents had during their period of ascendancy to register scores.

Bugler hit three points but it just wasn’t sufficient and though it took Westmeath 24 minutes to shoot their first score, courtesy of Pamela Greville, they had done enough to take the spoils.

WESTMEATH: F Keating; S King, E McCormack, J McLoughlin; E Finn, F Leavy, L Doherty; J McCormack, M McCormack; C McCrossan, D McGrath (1-0), D Loughlin (0-4, two frees); H Core (0-2), P Greville (0-1), S McGrath (0-2).

Sub: A Higgins (0-1) for D McGrath (51 mins), M Scally for M McCormack (58 mins)

DUBLIN: A Spillane; R MacLoughlin, N Gleeson, C Buchanan; G Free, D Johnstone, E Barron; G Power, R Drohan; A Dooley, R Baker (1-1), E Twomey; L Quinn, A Bugler (0-5, three frees, one 45), E Keenan.

Subs: S Nolan for Power (h/t), S Wylde for Quinn (h/t), C Carolan for Twomey (49 mins), E O’Riordan for Gleeson (56 mins).

Referee: P McDonald (Cavan)

