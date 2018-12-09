Walsh Cup: Laois get one over on neighbours Offaly

Laois 2-16 Offaly 1-16

A goal from debutant Aaron Bergin proved to be the crucial score as the Laois hurlers got the better of neighbours Offaly in the Walsh Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The win gives new manager, former Kilkenny great Eddie Brennan, a dream start against a side Laois could be seeing a lot of in 2018 – in both the Joe McDonagh Cup and Division 1B of the league.

Offaly led by three points at the break, their goal coming from Sean Dolan in the 28th minute.

A well-taken goal from Stephen Maher brought Laois back into contention early in the second half while sub Eanna Lyons also impressed with a couple of fine points from play.

Points from Aidan Treacy, Dolan and a long-range free from Eoghan Cahill, however, had Offaly three up entering the final quarter.

But Bergin tied things with a goal and Laois got over the line thanks to points from Stephen Maher, PJ Scully and Ryan Mullaney.

LAOIS: E Rowland; A Mortimer, L Bergin, D Hartnett; M Whelan, R Mullaney (0-1), P Delaney; C Stapleton (0-1), PJ Scully (0-6, 3f, 1 ‘65, 1 s/c); S Maher (1-3), P Keating, A Dunphy (0-1); C Dwyer, W Dunphy (0-1), A Bergin (1-0).

Subs: C Comerford (0-1) for Stapleton (HT), E Lyons (0-2) for Dwyer (HT), J Kelly for Bergin (45 - inj), D Comerford for Mortimer (52), S Bergin for A Bergin (58), E Gaughan for Keating (67).

OFFALY: E Cahill (0-1, f); D Healy, B Conneely, P Rigney; E Grogan, M Egan (0-1), C Taylor; D Nally (0-2), S Kinsella (0-2); A Treacy (0-3, 2f, 1 ‘65), S Dolan (1-3), P Guinan; O Kelly (0-1), J Gorman (0-2), K Dunne. Subs: D Murray (0-1) for Dunne (49), T Spain for P Rigney (58), C Egan for A Treacy (62).

Referee: Barry Nea (Westmeath).