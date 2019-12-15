Walsh Cup: Dublin make light work of Westmeath

Dublin 1-22 Westmeath 0-17

An understrength Dublin team were comfortable winners over Westmeath in a low-key Walsh Cup game played in cold but pleasant conditions in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

Westmeath started brightly and helped by a brace each by Niall Mitchell and the outstanding Eoin Price they led by 0-5 to 0-2 after nine minutes. However, Dublin took control at this juncture and they outscored their hosts by 1-13 to 0-4 during the remainder of the first half, the goal coming from Aidan Mellett in the 15th minute. Dublin led by 1-15 to 0-9 at the break.

Despite the best efforts of Price, in particular, Westmeath were always playing catch-up on the change of ends. The home team might have been closer but for some wayward free-taking, but Dublin never looked likely to be overtaken with Donal Burke and newcomer Lorcan McMullan always to the fore.

Dublin: J Treacy; P Smyth, J Madden, J Malone; P Crummey, D Gray, T Connolly; D Keogh (0-2), L McMullan (0-3); D Burke (0-8, three frees), F Whitely, R Hayes; A Mellett (1-1), O O’Rorke (0-5, four frees), M Schutte (0-2). Subs: A O’Neill (0-1) for O’Rorke (30 mins), S Brennan for Treacy (half-time), L Corcoran for Crummey (59m), E O’Donnell for Keogh (60m), P Crummey for Mellett (64m).

Westmeath: A McHugh; A Cox, T Doyle, A Ennis; S Clavin, A Craig, G Greville; L Varley (0-1), E Price (0-7); J Boyle, D O’Reilly, R Greville; J Galvin, D Clinton (0-3, three frees), N Mitchell (0-2). Subs: A Clarke for Clavin (25 mins), D McNicholas (0-4, three frees) for O’Reilly (half-time), J Bermingham for Craig (half-time), J Gilligan for Galvin (42m), S McGovern for Clinton (52m), C Doyle for R Greville (58m), B Doyle for Varley (59m).

Referee: G Quilty (Kilkenny).