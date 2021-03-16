Ulster GAA confirm no return to activity until at least April 12th

Ulster GAA has confirmed that there will be no return to activity in Northern Ireland until at least April 12th. On Wednesday afternoon the Northern Ireland Executive made an announcement on resumption of sport and the provincial council released the following statement.

“The NI Executive have this evening announced that sports training for affiliated clubs may resume outdoors in groups of up to 15 people from Monday 12 April, subject to Executive ratification the previous week.

“GAA clubs in the north must stress to their players and management teams that 12 April is the earliest date that they may be permitted to resume activity.

“The GAA’s Covid Advisory Group will consider this development and will in the coming period issue updated guidance to all units of the association.

“In the meantime, it is important that all our units continue to abide by both Government and GAA guidelines. To this end it is worth re-stating that all GAA pitches and indoor facilities remain closed at present.”

The announcement brings to an end speculation that sport in Northern Ireland might get the go-ahead more quickly than south of the Border. The GAA are awaiting the Dublin Government’s decision on any easing of lockdown from April 5th.

Should a return to intercounty training be authorised, it is likely that Croke Park will wait until all Ulster counties are in a position to resume and if the training season begins on April 12th, fixtures won’t be scheduled until the second week of May at the earliest.