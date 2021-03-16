Ulster GAA confirm no return to activity until at least April 12th

Clubs expected to be able to resume outdoor training in groups of up to 15 people

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ulster GAA has confirmed that there will be no return to activity in Northern Ireland until at least April 12th. On Wednesday afternoon the Northern Ireland Executive made an announcement on resumption of sport and the provincial council released the following statement.

“The NI Executive have this evening announced that sports training for affiliated clubs may resume outdoors in groups of up to 15 people from Monday 12 April, subject to Executive ratification the previous week.

“GAA clubs in the north must stress to their players and management teams that 12 April is the earliest date that they may be permitted to resume activity.

“The GAA’s Covid Advisory Group will consider this development and will in the coming period issue updated guidance to all units of the association.

“In the meantime, it is important that all our units continue to abide by both Government and GAA guidelines. To this end it is worth re-stating that all GAA pitches and indoor facilities remain closed at present.”

The announcement brings to an end speculation that sport in Northern Ireland might get the go-ahead more quickly than south of the Border. The GAA are awaiting the Dublin Government’s decision on any easing of lockdown from April 5th.

Should a return to intercounty training be authorised, it is likely that Croke Park will wait until all Ulster counties are in a position to resume and if the training season begins on April 12th, fixtures won’t be scheduled until the second week of May at the earliest.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.