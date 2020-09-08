Tributes paid after death of Dublin great Jimmy Lavin

St Vincents all-rounder went on to become Dublin football selector

Jimmy Lavin shone in both football and hurling and was part of a gifted group of Dublin players that emerged in the 1940s. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Jimmy Lavin shone in both football and hurling and was part of a gifted group of Dublin players that emerged in the 1940s. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

The death has taken place of Jimmy Lavin, one of the great talents that emerged in Dublin GAA in the 1940s. A next-door neighbour of Kevin Heffernan, he played on the O’Connell’s CBS team which reached the All-Ireland colleges’ hurling final in 1946, losing to St Flannan’s of Ennis.

It was a team of players who went on to shine in other sports as well. Jimmy Lavin played full back in the famous 1955 Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland football final and captain that day was another schoolmate Danno Mahony.

Soccer players Paddy Ambrose and Brendan O’Kelly also played in the O’Connell’s team.

In his early 90s, Jimmy Lavin was of a generation, including Heffernan, that reached back-to-back minor All-Irelands in both hurling and football, winning three out of the four, 1945-46. He won both football and hurling medals.

He also went on to be a selector with Dublin footballers. His club paid tribute on Tuesday night.

“St Vincents extends our deepest sympathies to the Lavin family on the passing of Jimmy, RIP. Jimmy Lavin played at every level for the club, winning senior football medals in 1949-55 and 1957-59.

“Jim sat on many committees in the club, serving as grounds director on more than one executive. He also served as a senior football selector and was followed into both of those positions by his son Shane, who had also played senior football with the club.

“Another son Niall also played with the club. Jim was always so gentlemanly and very easy company and it’s no surprise that mention of his name would always draw a smile.”

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Maureen.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.