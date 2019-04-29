Brexit bringing a Border poll on Irish unity closer leaves the GAA with a moral dilemma. It can behave with integrity, do what it says on the tin and officially endorse a united Ireland. Or it can remain doggedly neutral and not score a stupid own goal.

Going Swiss on such dilemmas is rarely edifying. Even Dante once got all Donald Tusk by proclaiming the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who sit on their hands.