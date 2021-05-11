TG4 to broadcast 10 matches from women’s football league

TG4 will broadcast 10 games from the 2021 LGFA Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues this season, an increase of six from the four matches they televised last year.

The channel will show four group games from Division 1A and Division 1B, in addition to the semi-finals for Division 1. TG4 will also exclusively broadcast all four divisional finals on the weekend of June 26th and 27th, with Division 1 and 2 finals airing on TG4, and the Division 3 and 4 finals broadcast on Spórt TG4’s YouTube Channel.

TG4’s 2021 coverage of the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues will get underway with Friday night action on May 21st when Cork and Tipperary meet in Division 1 at 7.30pm. The following day will see neighbours Galway and Mayo clash at 7.30pm.

Matches will be presented by former Galway footballer Máire Ní Bhraonáin, who will be joined by a panel including Waterford’s Michelle Ryan, Dublin’s Sorcha Furlong and Sinéad Finnegan, Cork’s Rena Buckley and Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla and Meath’s Vikki Wall. The commentary team will be led by Brian Tyers.