Sky to extend its 2020 GAA coverage to all of its customers

Sky television has announced it will make all of their live 2020 GAA championship fixtures available to free-to-air to all Sky customers on the Sky Sports Mix channel.

Sky Sports is set broadcast 14 live GAA fixtures in both football and hurling throughout the 2020 Championship season, airing all games on Sky Sports Mix, which opens the fixtures up to a much larger number of homes in Ireland.

The move means all Sky customers, even those who don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, will be able to view. The previous pay-per-view scenario had brought some criticism in recent years, paticulalry when the games were not broadcast by RTE.

Sky Sports will commence its live coverage with Dublin against Laois in the Leinster senior hurling championship on October 24th. Despite the absence of supporters, it was also confirmed there won’t be any simulated crowd noise.

Kerry’s four-time All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy, will again join Tyrone’s Peter Canavan to provide football analysis. Sky Sports’ hurling analysis will once again be provided by Clare’s two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O’Connor, Kilkenny’s nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney and four-time All-Star defender Ollie Canning.

“This year, we’ve made the decision to move our 2020 Championship coverage to Sky Sports Mix, which will see our coverage reach its widest ever audience,” said JD Buckley, chief executive of Sky Ireland.

“To quote a famous phrase from one of our shows; ‘Winter is coming’ and we are eagerly awaiting a winter of jam-packed action as the Dublin footballers aim for a record breaking six-in-a-row and the Premier County look to retain their All-Ireland hurling crown. We are delighted to welcome our blockbuster Sky Sports analysis team back this season and to welcome Gráinne McElwain to the presenter’s chair. Sport is back and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Sky says that its Sky Sports Mix channel is available in approximately 900,000 homes in Ireland on Sky Channel 416 and Virgin channel 409. The games can also be watched on the move with Sky Go every weekend of the All-Ireland championships, culminating with the All-Ireland hurling and football finals on the 13th and 19th of December respectively.

Sky 2020 GAA Championship Fixtures

Saturday October 24th- Dublin v Laois (LSHC) 6pm

Saturday October 31st - Monaghan v Cavan (USFC) 1.15pm; Cork v Waterford (MSHC) 3.30pm

Saturday November 7th - Hurling qualifier (SHC) 3.45pm; Dublin v Westmeath (LSFC) 6.15pm

Saturday November 14th - Donegal/Tyrone vs Armagh/Derry (USFC) 1.15pm; Hurling qualifier (SHC) 3.45pm

Saturday November 21st - Hurling quarter-final (SHC) 3.45pm

Saturday November 28th - All-Ireland hurling semi-final 6pm

Sunday November 29th - All-Ireland hurling semi-final 4pm

Saturday December 5th - All-Ireland football semi-final 5.30pm

Sunday December 6th - All-Ireland football semi-final 3.30pm

Sunday December 13th - All-Ireland hurling final 3.30pm

Saturday December 19th - All-Ireland football final 5pm