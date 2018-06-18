Sky falls in for Sunday Game viewers in North

RTÉ has contacted Sky television and asked them to investigate why Sunday evening’s broadcast of The Sunday Game GAA highlights programme wasn’t made available to all viewers on the island of Ireland.

RTÉ has contacted Sky and asked them to investigate the issue. — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 18, 2018

According to a statement from RTÉ, “it appears those on the Sky platform in Northern Ireland were unable to watch, which is very disappointing”.

It was reported on Sunday evening that when viewers in Northern Ireland tuned in, there was no picture available on RTÉ2. According to a press spokesperson for Sky Sport, a “technical issue” is being investigated to establish why the programme wasn’t available to viewers within the six counties of Northern Ireland. A further statement is expected.