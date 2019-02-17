Sigerson Cup: St Mary’s and UCC set up a final showdown

St. Mary’s and UCC will face off in the final of the 2019 Sigerson Cup on Wednesday night, after victories over UCD and NUIG respectively.

St. Mary’s claimed a 0-10 to 0-7 victory over UCD on Saturday, with the reigning champions relinquishing their crown after a poor first half, as they failed to register a single score in the opening half.

The Ulster college held a 0-7 to 0-0 lead at the break and it was Barry Dan O’Sullivan who opened UCD’s account with a point in the 36th minute.

UCD did put together a small fightback but St. Mary’s were well organised in defence and held on for a three point win.

St. Mary’s lifted the trophy against all the odds in 2017 and it is remarkable that a small teaching college in Belfast finds itself back in the final again.

UCC will be their opponents in the decider, after the Cork University claimed a 4-9 to 1-15 victory over NUIG.

UCC held a 2-3 to 0-8 lead at half time which was crucial, as the victors played with the wind advantage in the second half.

Kerry star Sean O’Shea found the net twice for UCC in the opening half and it contributed to his side holding a slender one point lead at the break.

NUIG had a dream start to the second half when John Maher found the net, however that goal was cancelled out almost immediately, when Eimhin Courtney raised a green flag after beating the goalkeeper.

Conor Geaney added UCC’s fourth goal which proved decisive as his side held on for a three point win.

The final will take place in Parnell Park on Wednesday night at 7.30 and both sides would be right to fancy their chances of victory.

Sigerson Cup semi-final results:

St. Mary’s 0-10 UCD 0-7

UCC 4-9 NUIG 1-15