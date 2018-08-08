Seán Moran: Public vitriol towards managers and players is unacceptable

Fitzmaurice’s parting comments show a dark side to the passions in Gaelic games

Seán Moran

Kerry’s manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his daughter Faye after his final game in charge against Kildare in Killarney. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kerry’s manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his daughter Faye after his final game in charge against Kildare in Killarney. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It was the worst of both worlds: the intimacy of an NFL fixture in November combined with the sensibilities of a Premier League soccer match. Dublin had been outplayed by Leinster champions Offaly in Parnell Park and the home support wasn’t happy. Chants of “Out, out, out” rang through the gloom of the winter evening 22 years ago.

Wing back Eamonn Heery, a club mate of manager Mickey Whelan, gestured angrily at the crowd.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.