It was the worst of both worlds: the intimacy of an NFL fixture in November combined with the sensibilities of a Premier League soccer match. Dublin had been outplayed by Leinster champions Offaly in Parnell Park and the home support wasn’t happy. Chants of “Out, out, out” rang through the gloom of the winter evening 22 years ago.

Wing back Eamonn Heery, a club mate of manager Mickey Whelan, gestured angrily at the crowd.