Seán Moran: GAA seems determined to embark on a civil war
A fractious few months are on the horizon as association incentivises bad behaviour
Either Tyrone or Donegal will fall at the first hurdle in this year’s Championship. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
The strange mirroring of the 20th century continues. Having marked the rough centenaries of pandemic and disrupted championships, the GAA now seems determined to embark on a modern civil war.
Like many civil wars, it’s rooted in a rejection of the prevailing order and the apparent powerlessness of authority to enforce its writ throughout the land.