Seán Óg Ó hAilpín regrets ‘callous’ aftermath of Cork strikes

Former hurling captain was speaking on the Sunday Game about incidents in 2000s

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín with Gerald McCarthy in 2008. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín with Gerald McCarthy in 2008. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Former Cork hurling captain Seán Óg Ó hAilpín has expressed regret for things he said during the players’ strikes in the county back in the 2000s. Speaking on RTÉ’s Sunday Game, the three-times All-Ireland medallist also spoke about the “casualties” of these disputes, especially the one involving 2008 manager Gerald McCarthy.

There were three separate strikes in 2002 and two in 2008/09, involving both footballers and hurlers. The first was in protest at the resources given to the county hurlers whereas the others were directed at Teddy Holland’s appointment – he eventually withdrew – as football manager and subsequently at McCarthy, who resigned.

“The worst one was in ‘09,” said Ó hAilpín, “probably the one that there is still an aftermath to this day over. The biggest casualty out of that was Gerald McCarthy, probably one of – if not the greatest – of the Cork greats having to step down.

“That’s 12 years on and there’s not a day goes by (but) I think back to then, if things could have been done differently.

“There are certain actions, in hindsight – I can’t speak for the other players per se around that time but I know myself, I would have said some stuff that time – that maybe with proper reflection, I was probably best to just keep my mouth shut.”

That dispute was extremely rancorous and featured a public exchange between him and McCarthy in November 2008.

Ó hAilpín expanded by saying that the players and the county board had embarked on a collision course at that time and the outcome, which proved hugely divisive in Cork, had been inevitable.

“We were two poles apart completely and when you have two camps entrenched in their own beliefs it was only going to lead to ringside tickets in Las Vegas because the aftermath was filthy, callous, it was cold.”

He also regretted the departure of a previous manager, Bertie Óg Murphy, who stepped down as a result of the 2002 strike.

“Unfortunately with these controversies there are casualties. Bertie Óg Murphy had to step down as manager along with his selectors and then on reflection that’s one thing I do regret – the casualties and the fact that people had to step down.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.