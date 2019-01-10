RTÉ to begin showing league and club GAA matches

The GAA has confirmed that RTÉ will simulcast four Allianz League games this spring, while also beginning to broadcast games from the club championships.

The new agreement which runs from 2019 until 2022, means that eir sport will continue to be “the home of Saturday Allianz League games under lights”, and they will broadcast at least two games each weekend from January 26th this season (a full list of those fixtures will be announced next week). Four of these matches will be simulcast by RTÉ, with their own editorial, presentation and punditry teams.

Declan McBennett, RTÉ group head of sport said in a statement released by the GAA on Thursday: “In increasing RTÉ’s live coverage of Gaelic Games across the GAA calendar year, we are reaffirming our commitment to bringing national moments to a national audience, free-to-air and guaranteeing coverage on RTÉ television for nine months of the year for the next three years.”

The GAA’s commercial and stadium director Peter McKenna added; “The profile and interest in both the Allianz Leagues and AIB Club Championships have grown significantly in recent years and this enhanced arrangement with eir Sport and RTÉ will ensure even greater exposure to our games for the foreseeable future”.