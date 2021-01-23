RTÉ reveal Young Sportsperson and Manager of the Year nominees

RTÉ have announced their nominees for the 2020 Young Sportsperson of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.

The Young Sportsperson of the Year nominees include Cork teenager Aaron Hill who pulled off a sensational victory over six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters.

Kildare boxer Katelyn Phelan who got the better of the previously undefeated German Jessica Schadko in Munich to claim the WBC youth title, as well as the WBF and WIBA belts in the welterweight division.

Keane Barry became a dual darts world champion after winning the BDO World Youths Championship in London. Barry picked up the Junior Darts Corporation’s world title at Alexandra Palace a month earlier, and later in the year claimed his first Challenge Tour title.

Mayo defender Oisin Mullin played a key role as James Horan’s team won the Connacht title and reached the All-Ireland final. Oisin O’Callaghan claimed a first ever downhill gold for Ireland at the Junior World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria.

Among the Manager of the Year nominees, Brian Dowling led Kilkenny to their second camogie All-Ireland title since 1994. Dessie Farrell’s Dublin football team won their sixth All-Ireland title in a row, his first in his maiden season.

While Limerick hurling manager John Kiely is also nominated after his team went through the year unbeaten- winning back-to-back league and Munster titles, as well as regaining the Liam McCarthy Cup they last won in 2018.

Dublin Ladies football manager Mick Bohan led his charges to their fourth consecutive All-Ireland final victory. Joseph O’Brien once again denied his father Aidan in the Lexus Melbourne Cup, as 25/1 shot Twilight Payment won the Group One contest at Flemington.

While Stephen Bradley oversaw a first Premier Division title for Shamrock Rovers since 2011 with four games to spare.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2020 will be held on Thursday, January 28th - the Sportsperson of the Year nominees are jockey Colin Keane, Dublin footballer Ciaran Kilkenny, Limerick hurler Gearoid Hegarty, boxer Katie Taylor, cyclist Sam Bennett and rower Sanita Puspure.

The nominees for RTÉ Sport Team of the Year will be announced in the coming days.