RTÉ announce plan to show Super 8s and semi-final replay

RTÉ 1 will show Donegal’s clash with Tyrone before Galway meet Clare on RTÉ 2
Johnny Coen scores a point for Galway against Clare. The All-Ireland semi-final replay between the two sides will be televised on RTÉ 2. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

RTÉ have announced their television schedule for next weekend’s All-Ireland football and hurling action.

Last Saturday’s epic 1-30 to 1-30 draw between Galway and Clare in Croke Park means the two sides must do it all again next weekend to decide who will face Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC final.

And the replay in Thurles will be televised live on RTÉ2 on Sunday August 5th, with throw-in at Semple Stadium set for 2.0pm.

In order to avoid a clash with the concluding round of the Super 8s, RTÉ1 will now carry coverage of the crunch Ulster clash between Donegal and Tyrone in Ballybofey, which is to throw-in at 3.30pm.

This means if Galway and Clare can’t be separated once again, extra-time won’t interfere with coverage of the Super 8s.

RTÉ are also offering a third option on Sunday, with Dublin’s dead rubber against Roscommon in Croke Park being shown on the News Now channel (3.30pm throw-in).

Meanwhile Monaghan’s Super 8s clash with Galway in Pearse Stadium will be shown on Sky Sports (6.0pm throw-in), who are also showing Kerry’s fixture against Kildare in Killarney (6.0pm throw-in).

