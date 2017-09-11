Rory Gallagher named as new Fermanagh manager

Former Donegal boss and Fermanagh native to be joined by Ryan McMenamin

Updated: Tue, Sep 12, 2017, 08:15

Rory Gallagher: the Belleek man was the only name put forward by the committee tasked to appoint a successor to Peter McGrath. Photograph: Inpho

Rory Gallagher: the Belleek man was the only name put forward by the committee tasked to appoint a successor to Peter McGrath. Photograph: Inpho

 

Former Donegal team manager Rory Gallagher was last night ratified as manager of his native Fermanagh at county committee meeting in Enniskillen.

And it is believed Ryan McMenamin from Tyrone was due to be part of his back room team.

Gallagher stood down from the Donegal job in early August and is back in another hot seat within five weeks.

The Belleek man was the only name put forward by the committee tasked to appoint a successor.

It is believed Gallagher impressed the committee during his interview.

And he was given also given strong backing from former Erne All Star Martin McGrath at the weekend.

It is understood Gallagher would have the broad support of he players, who effectively dispensed with the services of Peter McGrath in July.

Gallagher was coach to the Donegal team that took the All-Ireland in 2012 after linking up with Jim McGuinness in 2011.

Gallagher and McGuinness parted company in 2013.

He was back as manager in 2014 and took Donegal to two senior consecutive Ulster final appearances in 2015 and 2016 losing narrowly on both occasions.

Gallagher sought and was given a three- year extension to his term last year which would have taken him to 2019 with the Donegal team.

But he quit in early August after heavy defeats to Tyrone and Galway.

Gallagher played for Fermanagh on and off from 1996-2010.

He was top scorer in Ulster for the Erne County from 200-2002 and scored 3-9 in an Ulster Championship match in 2002.

He left the county that same year and missed out on the county’s great run to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2004.

Gallagher played for Fermanagh again in 2005 but did not feature again until 2010.

In between he won a Leinster club title with St Brigid’s in 2005 and two Ulster and an All-Ireland club medal with St Gall’s in 2009.

In the interim, he lined out with Cavan in the Ulster Championship of 2007.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.