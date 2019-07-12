Peter Harte free to play against Roscommon on Saturday

Peter Harte will play against Roscommon this weekend after having one of his three 2019 black cards rescinded on Thursday night.

The Tyrone attacker was set to miss the first of this year’s Super 8s fixtures, as last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists head for Dr Hyde Park this Saturday. They take on the Connacht champions who they drew with in the same venue during the league. The hosts had the chance to win that game with a close-in free awarded in the dying seconds, before the ball was hopped for an off the ball reaction to the Tyrone foul.

Harte picked up his third black card of the league and championship in his team’s round 4 qualifier thrashing of Cavan last weekend, and a subsequent one match ban.

His other black cards came in the Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal, and their round 2 qualifier win over Longford. It’s the latter which he had rescinded, according to reports last night in the Irish Independent, at a Central hearings Committee (CHC) meeting at Croke Park.

There is general admission only on the day for Saturday’s encounter, resulting in a reduction in capacity of 10 per cent to allow for the “free movement of people around the ground on match day.” The reduced 16,980 capacity is still expected to meet demand.