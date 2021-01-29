Paul Flynn to leave GPA role

Paul Flynn is to step down as CEO of the Gaelic Players Association later this year, it was announced on Friday afternoon. Flynn, a six-time All-Ireland medallist with Dublin and holder of four All Stars, had held the position with the players’ organisation since September 2018.

Flynn, who is 34, will take up a position in the private sector, according to statement from the GPA. He had also been a member of the executive since 2012.

It will have been an eventful two-and-a-half years or so for him, as the association negotiated a new commercial deal with Croke Park, albeit against the backdrop of the pandemic and plummeting GAA revenues, led the players through the safe return to play last year, contributed to the deliberations on championship reform and before Christmas completed the merger of the organisation with the women’s GPA.

The association has been through a fair few changes at the top in the past five years since founding member and original CEO Dessie Farrell, now Dublin football manager, stepped down after more than decade in the role in 2016.

The board now begin the process to select a successor, who will be the fifth CEO in as many years after Flynn, Limerick’s Séamus Hickey on a temporary basis, former Kildare footballer Dermot Earley and Farrell.