Paul Flynn: Most players would support move to tiered football championship

When the GAA introduced changes to the structure of the inter-county football and hurling championships last year the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) made a commitment to our members that any year-end review of the 2018 season would have their views heard.

In recent months we’ve been consulting players on their experience of the 2018 fixtures calendar. With the stark findings of the recent ESRI research into the experiences, realities and consequences of playing inter-county Gaelic games still fresh in our minds, we consulted members against a backdrop of record demands on inter-county players.

Through membership surveys, player focus groups, feedback from GPA player representatives around the country and discussions at our recent agm we have been able to get very detailed feedback. Having played a full season under the new schedule we wanted to hear what players thought. What worked, what didn’t, what still needs to change and what doesn’t?

There was a broad consensus among players of all levels and across both codes that more championship games during the summer months is something they like and that they want to see more of.

Almost three-quarters of players were satisfied that the new competition format allowed for a sufficient number of games against teams of equal standard. It is of note, however, that satisfaction levels were significantly more evident for hurling members (90 per cent) than footballers (53 per cent).

Interestingly, almost 60 per cent of football members surveyed told us they would support a change to a tiered football championship.

This represents a significant shift in player opinion from 2016 where squads from Division Four unanimously voted to boycott a proposed “B Championship”.

It is critical, however, that before any potential changes are introduced, the GPA must be consulted so that any changes are practical, fair and balanced from a player’s perspective.

While the GPA’s previous proposal for reform for football competitions was rejected by GAA central council in December 2015, it is interesting to note many elements of that proposal such as the group-style format, bringing forward the All Ireland finals and a more condensed season, have since been adopted. This shows the importance of having players involved in developing proposals to change the game.

The GPA had previously set out our concerns to the GAA about the Super 8’s format. Players were of the view then that the Super 8’s model changed little for teams from lower division football.

One year on we can see from our latest round of player consultation that those concerns still stand. Through our engagement process we have established that there is a real appetite for change among many footballers and that’s the kind of change the GPA will want to see quickly delivered by the GAA.

Off-season

The absence of any meaningful off-season remains a real issue for players. This is something that has come out very strongly in player feedback and it’s an issue that made for a key finding in the recent ESRI report.

The ESRI found that over 80 per cent of players feel too much is demanded of them as part of their inter-country commitments.

We found that almost three quarters of players are not satisfied with the amount of off-season time they get. Some 40 per cent of players we consulted said that they got no time off at all in advance of the 2018 season. This is clearly unsustainable and it is an issue that must be urgently addressed by the GAA in order to protect players and to safeguard our game in the long run.

The physical toll the game is taking on our members is shocking. Recent GPA research found a very significant and growing prevalence of hip and groin injuries among county players, a problem which is exacerbated by reduced rest and recovery time. It’s clear the GAA must now revisit its off-season plan because the current system isn’t working.

When asked about their experience of the “April club month” players had some interesting things to say. Few reported playing exclusively with their club team for the full month of April.

Over 50 squads consulted told us that players feel that they are expected to train or play with both club and county teams in April. It’s also clear from the feedback that Third Level students playing at inter-county level feel the intense demands on their time in April most acutely.

Between club and county commitments and exam and assignment schedules, April runs them threadbare and intense feelings of burn-out become a big issue in this month in particular. This is an issue that we have highlighted as a matter of urgency with the GAA and we will be following closely over the coming months.

Also struggling under the intense demands of an April schedule are the hurling squads playing in the McDonagh, Rackard, Ring and Meagher competitions.

With an early start to their season this year, the demands on their time from club and county commitments are relentless and pose a real threat to structure of those competitions in the long run.

From a player welfare perspective, the structure must be changed and quickly because it’s not sustainable in its current form. The GPA previously submitted recommendations to the GAA to lengthen the championship season for these competitions to allow for sufficient periods for rest and recovery for these players.

All said, the overwhelming view of players is that the April off month isn’t working and needs review. Today each county interprets the “April off month” differently and it’s players who are paying the price in terms of injuries, reduced time for off-field activities such as career and personal commitments. It’s clear that change is needed.

Enormous privilege

Earlier this month I presented these detailed findings to the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) of the GAA – the Committee tasked with overseeing changes to the fixtures schedule. Specifically, the GPA has put forward the following recommendations:

:A task force should be established immediately with representatives from all relevant bodies concerned with fixture planning in the GAA. This group should have an urgent mandate to deliver change quickly.

:In advance of any future change to the football championships there must be consultation with the GPA so that players’ voices can be heard.

:There should be an urgent review of the closed-season policies in the GAA to address the issue of players having little or no time off.

Every inter county player, me included, will tell you it’s an enormous privilege and honour to play at senior inter-county level. Nothing comes close to the feeling of pulling on the county jersey on big game days. But the demands on players that come with it are enormous and growing.

The recent ESRI report tells us that our members are spending, on average, up to and astonishing 31 hours on their inter-county commitments. The GPA now have a strong mandate from our members to push the GAA for real and meaningful change to the fixtures schedule so that players can better manage the intense demands on their time and that the game flourishes into the future.

We must work together to make the game the best it can be in 2019 and beyond.

– Paul Flynn, chief executive Gaelic Players Association, is a six-time All-Ireland winner and current Dublin player