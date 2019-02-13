Páirc Uí Chaoimh cost estimated at €95.8m following examination by board

An examination into the costs of the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh has returned an estimated figure of €95.8 million, just under €10 million above the total estimated following the completion of works last year.

A statement released through the GAA on behalf of the Cork County Board and the board of the stadium also outlined that the figure of €95.8 million includes provision for the full replacement of the pitch at the venue.

Two Páirc Uí Chaoimh board members, Michael O’Flynn and Tom Gray, examined why the original figure of €86 million in audited accounts at the end of last October differed from a figure of up to €110 million mentioned in an interview given by Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna to the Irish Examiner in December.

GAA director general Tom Ryan had speculated that the figure might fall somewhere in between at the recent launch of his first annual report, and the €95.8 million mark fits in with that statement.

“I suppose the 110 number is the worst, worst case. From a financial perspective in terms of my own way of thinking about things . . . you start at the most conservative estimate and in all likelihood things will be better than that,” said Ryan at the time.

“Eighty-six is what they call the construction cost to date. Without getting too technical about it, there are some other costs relating to the construction that will be categorised as different things in the accounts.”

Last night’s statement confirmed that the remaining games for both the Cork hurlers and footballers, including the double-headers with the women’s footballers, will be moved to Páirc Uí Rinn.

A final decision on whether the pitch will be replaced or other remedial work is undertaken on the playing surface will be taken in the immediate future according to the statement.

The full statement:

“The Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh asked two members, Michael O’Flynn and Tom Gray, to examine how figures presented in the audited accounts of Cork Co Board for the year ended October 31 2018 and those attributed to Peter Mc Kenna in the Examiner interview on December 14 2018, were arrived at and to clarify the current estimated full cost of the stadium redevelopment.

“The completion of a report into the cost of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium redevelopment has returned an estimated cost of €95.8m.

“This report was based on all information made available to the two board members and was presented to the stadium board this afternoon.

“In completing the report, Tom Gray and Michael O’Flynn have examined extensive documentation relevant to the redevelopment and have consulted extensively with all stakeholders on all relevant matters.

“In arriving at the final estimated cost, provision has been made for the full replacement of the pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“In this regard, the Executive of Cork County Board has decided that Cork’s remaining Allianz League fixtures, including the double headers with Ladies Football, will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“A final decision on whether to undertake a full pitch replacement or other remediation work on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch will be taken by the stadium board in the immediate future.

“The Board will be making no further comment on these matters.”