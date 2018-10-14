Offaly SFC Final: Rhode haul increases to 29 after emphatic win

Rhode 1-18 Ferbane 0-10

Rhode won their 29th Offaly senior football title in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, completing their third three-in-a-row in their long history in the process as they recorded a very comprehensive win over Ferbane.

It was a great performance by Rhode and from early on their victory was not under threat. Rhode played really well in the first half and apart from a brief spell in the second quarter, Ferbane struggled to cope.

In particular, Rhode’s key forwards, Niall McNamee, Ruari McNamee and Anton Sullivan were on fire in the first half, scoring all 10 of their points. Rhode led by 0-6 to 0-1 after 15 minutes and then when Ferbane rallied to pull it back to 0-6 to 0-4, they simply put the boot down again, moving 0-10 to 0-5 clear at the break.

In the second half, Rhode remained in control with man of the match Anton Sullivan getting their goal in the 37th minute while a straight red card for corner forward Paul McPadden with 13 minutes left did not disrupt them too much.

RHODE: K Garry; S Sullivan, E Rigney, J Kavanagh; B Darby, N Darby (0-1), J McPadden; C McNamee, A McNamee; C Heavey, R McNamee (0-3), P Sullivan; P McPadden, A Sullivan (1-4), N McNamee (0-9, four frees).

Subs: D Garry (0-1) for Heavey (37 mins), D Kavanagh for C McNamee (53), G McNamee for Shane Sullivan (57), S Lowry for A McNamee (58), M Rigney for P Sullivan (62).

FERBANE: J Cullinan; M Wren, C Egan, K Nugent; S Wren, C Cahill, L Fox; K Higgins, O Kelly; D Cox, J Maher (0-4, one free), D Egan; C Johnson (0-3, two frees), A Keenaghan (0-2), R McGuire (0-1).

Subs: S Flynn for Cox (34 mins), J Nally for D Egan (46), S Ibbotson for Flynn (55), D Kelly for C Egan (56), K McManus for McGuire (57).

Referee: F Pierce (Raheen).