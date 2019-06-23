Nicky Rackard Cup: Sligo pip Armagh to lift back-to-back championships

Gerard O’Kelly Lynch bookends the match with goals to see his side home by a point

Sligo celebrate their Nicky Rackard Cup success. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Sligo celebrate their Nicky Rackard Cup success. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Sligo 2-14 Armagh 2-13

Gerard O’Kelly Lynch started the game as he finished it - with goals - as he masterminded Sligo to Nicky Rackard Cup glory.

That means back-to-back championships for the Westerners, although they never had it easy against an Armagh side who, following the concession of an early goal, had drawn level by the quarter mark with Eoin McGuinness helping himself to a brace of points.

The rest of half would see Sligo pump a lot of high ball into their rotating full forward line without too much effect, before Armagh’s Danny Magee found the back of the net with two minutes to go after his shot had gone off the stick of Sligo keeper Mark Burke.

A point from half way from Nathan Curry would bring Armagh’s lead out to three points in injury-time before Ronan Cox replied for Sligo to leave his team trailing 1-10 to 1-9 at the break.

Sligo were back on level terms following successive frees from Keith Raymond and it was still all to play for with ten minutes to go.

And while Armagh would lose Tiernan McCann to a second yellow on 61 minutes, they then struck for their second goal through Magee with a subsequent free from keeper Simon Doherty moving them four points clear.

However following an Eoin McGuinness point, O’Kelly then struck for his second in the first minute of injury time to draw Sligo level, before Kieran Prior landed the winning score with a minute of injury time left.

Sligo: M Burke; J Weir, N Feehily, K O’Kennedy; K Banks, L Reidy, R McHugh; R Cox (0-1), Joe Starr (0-1); G O’Kelly Lynch(2-1), C Griffin (0-1), K Gilmartin; T O’Kelly Lynch, K Raymond (0-8, seven frees, on 65), G Cadden. Subs: S Crowley (0-1) for T O’Kelly Lynch (ht), M Gordon for K O’Kennedy(44 min), K Prior (0-1) for G Cadden (57).

Armagh: S Doherty (0-1, free); C Rice, O McCann, P Quinn (0-1); T Nevin, D Bridges, C Clifford; S Toal, S Renaghan; D Gaffney (0-6, all frees), O Curry, P McGrane; D McKenna (0-1), D Magee (2-0), E McGuinness (0-2). Subs: Nathan Curry (0-2) for Odhran McCann (20), Joe O’Connor for Shaun Toal (55).

Referee: James Connors (Donegal).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.