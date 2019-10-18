Niamh Collins sees danger for women’s football in Australian poaching

All-Ireland-winning Dublin defender says move down under not on her radar for now

Niamh Collins of Dublin. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dublin footballer Niamh Collins sees danger for the county in the growing numbers being enticed to the WAFL in Australia.

Collins, an influential defender in Dublin’s march to three successive All-Irelands, was commenting on the departure down under of two of her most experienced team-mates, Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy.

“They’ve been around for 11-12 years and they’ve done their part, and this opportunity has come to them in their late 20s and I think they’re dead right to take it. I think they’re going to have a great time over there and hopefully they’ll learn loads and they’ll bring it back to us.

“For maybe players who are in the younger stages of their career, then maybe it is kind of dangerous to the game that we’re losing people at 22, 23, 24, when they’re possibly headed into their prime.”

Speaking at Thursday’s AIG promotion, Collins, who is back in club action as Foxrock-Cabinteely chase a senior All-Ireland, said that at 26 and for reasons of football and career she wouldn’t be tempted by the same prospect.

“Maybe when I’ve put in those hard yards in a few years it’s something I’d consider but it’s not on my radar right now.”

