Niall Grimley and Seán Powter added to panel for Australia

Ireland manager Joe Kernan has added Armagh’s Niall Grimley and Seán Powter of Cork to the international rules panel for November’s Tests in Australia. Both performed well in Wednesday night’s final trial match in Croke Park and will be making their first appearances in the international series.

Grimley (22) had an excellent championship season at centrefield and won the Ulster GAA Writers monthly award in July.

Powter (19) was arguably Cork’s best player this summer, an adventurous half back whose goal against Mayo turned the match around and gave the eventual finalists their most harrowing near-death experience of the qualifiers.

Their selection finalises the 23-man panel, which departs on Sunday week for Tests in Adelaide and Perth, as Ireland defend the Cormac McAnallen trophy won in 2015.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RULES PANEL

Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone), Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo), Gary Brennan (Clondegad, Clare), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas, Cork), Killian Clarke (Shercock, Cavan), Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers, Kerry), Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare), Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), Niall Grimley (Madden Raparees, Armagh), Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast/Ballaghadereen, Mayo), Brendan Harrison (Aghamore, Mayo), Conor McManus (Clontibret, Monaghan), Michael Murphy (Glenswilly, Donegal), Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill, Sligo), Paul Murphy (Rathmore, Kerry), Karl O’Connell (Tyholland, Monaghan), Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy, Mayo), Seán Powter (Douglas, Cork), Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone), Enda Smith (Boyle, Roscommon), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, Tipperary), Zach Tuohy (Geelong/Portlaoise, Laois), Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Galway).