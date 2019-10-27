Newcastle West extend Oola’s long wait for silverware

Oola still waiting for another Limerick title as Magpies crowned Limerick champions

 

Newcastle West 1-11 Oola 0-8

Oola’s wait for their first Limerick senior football title since 1979 continues following a lacklustre performance as Newcastle West ran out comfortable 1-11 to 0-8 winners at LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

An Iain Corbett penalty 10 minutes after half-time put the result beyond any doubt during a game that Newcastle were certainly the better side overall despite hitting seven wides.

Oola, looking to end their 40-year title drought, faced an early Newcastle West onslaught and failed to record a point from play in the opening half.

Indeed, Ian Bourke’s effort with 11 minutes to go proved to be Kem Downey’s charges only score from open play, a disappointing return for the east Limerick men who are still waiting for a seventh title.

Newcastle West, who last appeared in the final in 2017 when they lost to outgoing champions Adare, got off to a flying start and were six points to the good midway through the opening half.

Oola improved after the break but Corbett’s well-taken penalty on 40 minutes sent the Magpies into an eight-point lead.

Three late Josh Ryan frees made the scoreboard for more comfortable reading but it was too little too late as Newcastle West were crowned champions.

The result secures the Fr Casey Cup for Newcastle West for the fourth time, having previously won the senior title in 1987, 1992 and 2015.

Newcastle West: M Qulligan Jnr; M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty, M O’Leary; W Hurley Jnr, S Hurley, S Brosnan; S Murphy, I Corbett (1-2, 1-0 pen); B Hurley, AJ O’Connor (0-2), T Qulligan (capt.) (0-2, 0-1f); E Hurley (0-3, 0-2f), M McMahon (0-1), J Lee. Subs: D Kelly for B Hurley (48 mins), L Woulfe for S Brosnan (56), Bryan Nix (0-1) for AJ O’Connor (58), S Kelly for T Qulligan (62)

Oola: K Nolan; E Fitzgibbon (capt.), T Hayes, F O’Grady; J Bourke, S Ryan, D O’Grady; C Ryan, D O’Donovan; E Landers, J Ryan (0-6, 0-6f), M O’Brien; R English (0-1, 0-1f), P Ryan, I Bourke (0-1). Subs: J Power for J Bourke (43), J Downey for C Ryan (43), K Bourke for R English (60).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Ballylanders)

