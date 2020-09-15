New Covid-19 plan allows up to 200 to attend sporting events

The Government has revealed plans to allow limited crowds attend sporting events as of Wednesday as part of its its medium-term plan Living With Covid-19.

The plans for dealing with Covid-19 over the next six months were announced on Tuesday afternoon, with Taoiseach Michael Martin saying the aim is “to restore community life and strengthen the country’s recovery”.

At the current level of the plan - level two - up to 100 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor sporting events with 50 permitted indoors.

Up to 200 will be allowed to attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

For large purpose built event facilities (such as stadia, auditoriums, conferencing/event centres), specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for events such as large national and international sporting events.

The plan comes in to effect from midnight on Tuesday and has been published after meetings between cabinet and Nphet.

Regarding reports this week that the new measures will allow for crowds of up to 5,000 at Croke Park and the Aviva, the Taoiseach said no specific figures have been discussed:

“There hasn’t been any discussion about 5,000, but there will be ongoing discussions with Nphet.”

County finals in Dublin, Tipperary and Monaghan are now set to be the first to welcome spectators back since the opening rounds of their championships back in mid-summer.