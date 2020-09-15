New Covid-19 plan allows up to 200 to attend sporting events

The government has announced its medium-term plan Living With Covid-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Limited crowds will again be allowed to attend sporting events as of Wednesday. File photograph: Inpho

Limited crowds will again be allowed to attend sporting events as of Wednesday. File photograph: Inpho

 

The Government has revealed plans to allow limited crowds attend sporting events as of Wednesday as part of its its medium-term plan Living With Covid-19.

The plans for dealing with Covid-19 over the next six months were announced on Tuesday afternoon, with Taoiseach Michael Martin saying the aim is “to restore community life and strengthen the country’s recovery”.

At the current level of the plan - level two - up to 100 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor sporting events with 50 permitted indoors.

Up to 200 will be allowed to attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

For large purpose built event facilities (such as stadia, auditoriums, conferencing/event centres), specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for events such as large national and international sporting events.

The plan comes in to effect from midnight on Tuesday and has been published after meetings between cabinet and Nphet.

Regarding reports this week that the new measures will allow for crowds of up to 5,000 at Croke Park and the Aviva, the Taoiseach said no specific figures have been discussed:

“There hasn’t been any discussion about 5,000, but there will be ongoing discussions with Nphet.”

County finals in Dublin, Tipperary and Monaghan are now set to be the first to welcome spectators back since the opening rounds of their championships back in mid-summer.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.