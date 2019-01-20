Naomh Eanna and Kilcummin reach club intermediate All-Ireland final

Naomh Eanna and Kilcummin will face off in the 2019 All-Ireland Club IFC final, after wins against An Spideal and Two Mile House respectively.

Naomh Eanna claimed a 3-9 to 0-11 victory over An Spideal with goals from Kristian Healy (2) and Joe Maskey aiding the victors and the Antrim side held a 3-4 to 0-7 lead at the break before pushing on for a seven point win.

Kerry champions Kilcummin defeated Two Mile House of Kildare on a score-line of 0-11 to 0-10 to secure their place in the decider.

Kilcummin led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval and held out for a one point win.

Easkey and Beaufort will contest the All-Ireland Club JFC final, with both sides claiming two point victories.

Sligo’s Easkey defeated Red Hughs of Donegal on a score-line of 1-8 to 0-9, while Kerry’s Beaufort secured their place in the final after a 0-12 to 0-10 victory over Dundalk Young Ireland’s.

In the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship there were victories for Charleville and Oranmore-Maree, with the Cork and Galway champions set to meet in each other in the final.

Charleville claimed a two point victory over Graigue-Ballycallan and Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon was in excellent form for the victors, who survived a late goal from the Kilkenny side to advance to the final.

Oranmore-Maree defeated St Gall’s in the other semi-final despite playing with 14 men for the majority of the game.

Corner back Alan Bannon was dismissed in the first half, but the Galway club were always in control and two late goals from St Gall’s turned out to be no more than consolation as the Connacht kingpins progressed.

Monaghan’s Castleblaney defeated Leitrim’s Carrick to book their place in the All-Ireland club JHC final, where they will face Dunnamaggin, who needed extra-time to defeat Cloughduv in the other semi-final.

All-Ireland club IFC semi-finals

Naomh Eanna (Antrim) 3-9 An Spideal (Galway) 0-11

Kilcummin (Kerry) 0-11 Two Mile House (Kildare) 0-10

All-Ireland club JFC semi-finals

Easkey (Sligo) 1-8 Red Hughs (Donegal) 0-9

Beaufort (Kerry) 0-12 Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth) 0-10

All-Ireland club IHC semi-final

Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 1-13 St Galls (Antrim) 2-4

Charleville (Cork) 1-15 Graigue-Ballycallan (Kilkenny) 1-13

All-Ireland club JHC semi-finals

Castleblaney (Monaghan) 1-8 Carrick (Leitrim) 0-10

Dunnamaggin (Kilkenny) 0-23 Cloughduv (Cork) 2-16 (AET)