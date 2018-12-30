Munster Hurling League: Clare strike late to sink Cork

Colin Guilfoyle’s late goal helps hosts secure smash and grab win against Rebels in Ennis

Cork’s Jamie Coughlan and Clare’s David Fitzgerald. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

Cork’s Jamie Coughlan and Clare’s David Fitzgerald. Photograph: Tommy Grealy/Inpho

 

Clare 1-20 Cork 0-21

A goal by substitute Colin Guilfoyle two minutes from the end of normal time set up victory for Clare in Round One of the Munster Hurling League.

Played at Cusack Park on Saturday in front of a crowd of 1,987, the game was dominated for the most part by Cork - but a late flurry of 1-3 from the home side was enough to see them take the spoils.

Guilfoyle’s goal left one point between the sides (0-21 to 1-17) and when Niall Deasy landed a free from his own 65 in injury-time, the teams were level for the first time in the game. Clare then added two extra-time points through Ryan Taylor and Diarmuid Ryan to claim the win.

Cork had the better of the exchanges in the opening half, going in 0-13 to 0-7 in front at the interval. The Rebels found themselves three points to the good early on, with scores by Jamie Coughlan, a free by Declan Dalton and one from play by Cormac Murphy.

Clare got off the mark with a Niall Deasy free on nine minutes but had to play second fiddle to a hungrier Cork before the break. But when they returned, the hosts hit four unanswered points inside three minutes. Deasy immediately landed a free from halfway followed by good efforts by Diarmuid Ryan, David Conroy and Cathal Malone.

However, the visitors kept their opponents at bay. A Deasy point from play after 59 minutes reduced the deficit to one point but Cork replied immediately through Ronnie O’Flynn.

Coughlan and O’Flynn once again appeared to have the visitors on their way to a deserved triumph with further scores, but they were to be Cork’s last.

However, a defiant Clare pulled it out of the bag at the death.

Clare: K Hogan, J McCarthy, D Fitzgerald, R Hayes, A McCarthy, C Galvin (capt), C Malone (0-1), S Golden, D Conroy (0-2), D Ryan (0-3), N Deasy (0-10, 0-7 frees), R Taylor (0-1), G Cooney (0-3), A Shanagher, M O’Neill. Subs: C Guilfoyle (1-0) for Conroy (51), C Cleary for Galvin (54), J Browne for Fitzgerald(58), C McInerney for Shanagher (65).

Cork: P Collins, S O’Donoghue, D Griffin, D Lowney, C Joyce, T O’Mahony, R Downey,C Cahalane (capt), W Kearney, C Murphy (0-1), M O’Halloran (0-4), A Walsh, J Coughlan (0-4, 1 free), D Dalton (0-10, 0-7 frees), R O’Flynn (0-2). Subs: C Beausang for Kearney (64),P Leopold for O’Halloran (70).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.