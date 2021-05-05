Minor and under-20 intercounty squads can return to training from next Monday

The Government has clarified for the GAA that minor and under-20 intercounty panels can return to training from next Monday. In a letter to units on Wednesday, from director general Tom Ryan and president Larry McCarthy, it was also stated that matches can commence on June 7th.

“Training for both 2020 and 2021 minor and under-20 squads can begin from next Monday, May 10th on a full contact basis. Games in these cohorts will be permitted from June 7th. In the coming days, the CCCC will publish a schedule for both the completion of 2020 competitions and dates for 2021 intercounty competitions at minor and under-20.”

There are about a dozen fixtures between minor and under-20 from last year’s championship still to be played.

Adult club activity also returns from next Monday in pods of 15 and matches will follow on June 7th but behind closed doors.

The circular also confirms that intercounty challenge matches can resume on Monday, May 10th and that extended panels will be allowed to attend league and championship fixtures as spectators even though the official matchday panels will remain at 40 – 26 players and 14 officials.

There was also clarification that construction work at club and county grounds is allowed.

“We have received a number of queries in relation to whether construction work at club and county grounds can recommence – this has been permitted from May 4th last.”

No use of indoor facilities, such as gyms, is permitted for the time being.