Mickey Harte apologises for Tyrone players singing rebel song

Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte has apologised after some players sang a rebel song as a band parade passed their bus.

The team defeated Cavan in Clones in Co Monaghan on Saturday and were returning home.

The song Come Out Ye Black And Tans could be heard in a video made of the incident in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “The singing and the particular offensive remark does not represent many people who support GAA.

“I hope Tyrone GAA deal with this in a sensible way and we all move on. The Aughnacloy parade is an example of sharing where they don’t start the parade until the Saturday evening mass is over.

“There must be respect on all sides if we are to build a shared future.”

The parade was organised by Lisgenny Flute Band and took place after 8.30pm to avoid disruption to mass-goers. Fourteen bands took part.

Mrs Foster said: “The bands were unaware of the singing or the comments until this video appeared.

“It was their annual parade. There are many children in the bands. The parade is about the music and performance in front of their neighbours. It is not about offending anyone.”

In a statement to the BBC, Mr Harte apologised to “anyone who has been offended by the unacceptable behaviour of some of the panel on Saturday evening”.