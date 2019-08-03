Memory and bloodlines still proving a conundrum for Martin Carney
‘I would love to see Mayo win an All-Ireland,’ says proud Donegal native who served both counties with distinction
Mayo’s Martin Carney is blocked down by Dublin’s Barney Rock during the 1985 All-Ireland semi-final replay. Photograph: Inpho
You’ll see him working in the shop behind the main stand in MacHale Park this evening, handing out the teas and coffees; a smiling man who looks familiar. It raises a few quid for the club and it’s good fun.
Older generations of Mayo and Donegal supporters will, of course, remember Martin Carney on the field as a thrilling emblem of their yesterdays.