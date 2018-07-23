McStay could face sanction after incident with linesman

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) is expected to examine the actions of Roscommon manager Kevin McStay during Saturday’s defeat to Donegal at Dr Hyde Park.

McStay made clear contact with linesman Niall Cullen just before half-time and moments later hit the Fermanagh official on the head with a ball.

Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly received a 12-week suspension in June 2017 after making contact with linesman Ciarán Brannigan. Clare’s Gordon Kelly got the same length of ban after the CCCC deemed he squiirted water at an umpire.

“There were two dreadful calls at the end of the first half,” said McStay after the result ended Roscommon’s chances of reaching an All-Ireland semi-final. “They resulted in a score for Donegal and a tap over free for us that we didn’t get. We should of got both calls in our favour. There is no question about that.

“While I accept totally that the referee (Brannigan) might have been blind-side or didn’t see the play, his near side official, Niall Cullen, did see it. There is no question. I was right beside him. Well, not right beside him but I was quite close to him. He couldn’t have missed it. It was the most obvious free of the half and we don’t get that and (Cullen) won’t inform (Brannigan). I don’t understand that sort of non co-operation between officials.

“I made my point very clear to him and to Ciarán and he felt I made it in too aggressive a form so I wasn’t very happy with them and they weren’t very happy with me.”

Television pictures showed McStay laying a hand on Cullen and pushing him. McStay wanted Donegal captain Michael Murphy to be penalised for handing-off a Roscommon player before kicking a point and was even more aggrieved when a subsequent decision didn’t go his team’s way.

“Michael Murphy pushes one of our lads on the solo and kicks it over. Fair play, he’s a big strong man - I’m not giving off to him now. I have huge admiration for him, but it should have been a free out. And then the one before half time; I take it ye knew that was a free? Everyone in the stadium knew that was a free.”

After placing a hand on the official another camera angle picked up McStay throwing a ball that hit Cullen on the head.

“I was obviously a bit aggressive to him he felt, I threw a ball that had no intention of hitting him and apparently it landed on his shoulder or head. That was noted to me and I came in and apologised at half time, and it was accepted as far as I know. But then the referee said ‘I am going to have to go with my linesman that you were overly aggressive,’ and he asked me to sit down for the second half, which was disappointing, but there you go.”

On Sunday week Roscommon face Dublin at Croke Park in their final game of the season.