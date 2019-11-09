Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh: ‘I’m well enough. I don’t worry about anything’
At 89, the legendary broadcaster retains his unique zest for life – and Gaelic games in particular
In the room where Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is waiting there is a table laden with stuffed sandwiches and pastries and a scattering of fruit. He stands upright and strong to meet me and puts down a plate of freshly sliced orange.
“You’re keeping yourself trim,” he says, beating me to the first compliment. The handshake is firm and bony and both an honour and a pleasure.