In the room where Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is waiting there is a table laden with stuffed sandwiches and pastries and a scattering of fruit. He stands upright and strong to meet me and puts down a plate of freshly sliced orange.

“You’re keeping yourself trim,” he says, beating me to the first compliment. The handshake is firm and bony and both an honour and a pleasure.