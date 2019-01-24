Lynch’s goal helps NUIG end UL’s Fitzgibbon Cup reign

Reigning champions UL were eliminated from the 2019 Fitzgibbon Cup after suffering a 1-19 to 0-17 defeat to NUIG.

Michael Lynch’s first half-goal proved crucial as it gave NUIG a lead to hold onto and UL Finished the game with 14 players after Conor Cleary was sent off.

NUIG held a 1-12 to 0-8 at half time and Evan Niland was impressive for the victors scoring 0-11 over the course of the game. The Galway college were comfortable winners in the end and they now have three points from their opening two games and could well make the quarter-finals.

The other afternoon game saw Limerick IT ease to a 4-24 to 0-12 victory over Garda College, which ensures their progression to the quarter-finals. LIT led by 3-10 to 0-8 at half time and Oisín O’Reilly added a further goal for his side who cruised to a 24-point victory.

DCU claimed a 0-23 to 0-12 victory over CIT in their second game to book their place in the quarter-finals, with an excellent second half display sealing victory for the home side.

CIT started well and held a 0-8 to 0-6 lead with 20 minutes played, but it was all DCU from there and the Dublin side possess some strong hurlers within their ranks, including such as Wexford stars Paudie Foley, Damien Reck and Rory O’Connor.

DCU held a 0-11 to 0-9 lead at the interval and a fine second-half display secured victory for the home side, with CIT’s game against WIT now crucial as the loser faces elimination from the competition.

IT Carlow overcame Trinity College in the day’s other game, which saw the victors bounce back from their defeat to LIT in the opening round.

Fitzgibbon Cup results:

NUIG 1-19 UL 0-17

LIT 4-24 Garda College 0-12

DCU 0-23 CIT 0-12

Trinity College 1-8 IT Carlow 0-24