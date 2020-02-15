Limerick v Waterford moved to Sunday due to Storm Dennis

Saturday night’s big Allianz Hurling League clash between Limerick and Waterford has been refixed for Sunday at 2pm after a pitch inspection at the Gaelic Grounds.

The meeting of the top two sides in Division 1A was due to throw-in at 7pm, but was postponed at 1.30pm. The game will go ahead on Sunday pending a 9am inspection in the morning.

The Division 1B meeting of Carlow and Dublin goes ahead at Dr Cullen Park at 5pm after passing two pitch inspections.

Two of Sunday’s games have already been cancelled, with the Division 2A clash between Offaly and Antrim at O’Connor Park in Tullamore and the Division 3 meeting between Fermanagh and Sligo at Brewster Park in Enniskillen to be refixed.