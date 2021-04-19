Limerick to begin their title defence against Cork

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick have been drawn against Cork in this year’s Munster championship semi-final. The champions are in pursuit of a third provincial title in succession.

Cork were the most recent county before Limerick to win the title and the last side to defeat them in the province.

On the other side of the draw, 2019 All-Ireland champions Tipperary have a bye into the other semi-final where they will meet the winners of Clare and last year’s All-Ireland finalists Waterford.

That quarter-final is a re-run of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final won by Waterford.

The trophy has been named after Limerick hurling legend Mick Mackey, who captained the county to Munster and All-Ireland championship titles and was also the longest serving member of Munster Council.

Munster football champions Tipperary, who had their first senior title success since 1935, have been drawn against the winners of Clare and Kerry in this year’s provincial championship.

Cork and Kerry are on separate sides of the draw and can end up in the final. Cork have been drawn to play against the winners of Waterford and Limerick.

Tipperary won the title on a famous weekend last November, which marked the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

Cork defeated Kerry in one of the great surprises of the 2020 championship, its impact heightened by the sudden-death format adopted because of the tightly packed calendar, which will again be the case this season.

For Kerry, who were also the league winners, it was a first defeat by their old rivals in eight years. Dates and venues will be announced later.

MUNSTER SFC 2021

Quarter-finals: Clare v Kerry, Waterford v Limerick Semi-finals: Tipperary v Clare/Kerry, Cork v Waterford/Limerick.

MUNSTER SHC

Quarter-final: Clare v Waterford Semi-final Limerick v Cork, Tipperary v Clare or Waterford.