Leinster & Munster hurling round-robin tables

Keep up to date with the results, fixtures and standings from the two new competitions
Tipperary’s Jason Forde scores his sides opening goal despite the challen ges of Christopher Joyce and Mark Coleman of Cork during the Munster SHC round-robin game at Semple Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

LEINSTER SHC ROUND-ROBIN
Sat, May, 12th – Rd 1: Offaly 2-15 : 5-18 Galway
Sun, May, 13th – Rd 1: Dublin 3-16 : 1-24 Kilkenny
Sun, May, 20th – Rd 2: Kilkenny 2-19 : 1-13 Offaly
Sun, May, 20th – Rd 2: Wexford 0-22 : 2-14 Dublin
Sat, May, 26th – Rd 3: Offaly 2-9 : 5-24 Wexford
Sun May 27th – Rd 3: Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium 16:00
Sat Jun 2nd – Rd 4: Wexford v Galway, Wexford Park 17:00
Sun Jun 3rd – Rd 4: Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park 15:00
Sat Jun 9th – Rd 5: Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium 19:00
Sat Jun 9th – Rd 5: Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park 19:00
Sun Jul 1st – Final 1st v 2nd, Croke Park

Table
  P W D L F A Pts Diff Pts
Wexford 2 2 0 0 5-46 4-23 +29 4
Kilkenny 2 2 0 0 3-43 4-29 +11 4
Galway 1 1 0 0 5-18 2-15 +12 2
Dublin 2 0 0 2 5-30 1-46 -4 0
Offaly 3 0 0 3 5-37 12-61 -45 0

MUNSTER SHC ROUND-ROBIN
Limerick 1-23 : 2-14 Tipperary
Sun, May, 20th – Rd 1: Cork 2-23 : 1-21 Clare
Sun, May, 27th – Rd 2: Tipperary 1-23 : 2-20 Cork
Sun May 27th – Rd 2: Clare v Waterford Ennis 15:30
Sat Jun 2nd – Rd 3: Cork v Limerick Páirc Uí Chaoimh 19:00
Sun Jun 3rd – Rd 3: Waterford v Tipperary Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 16:00
Sun Jun 10th – Rd 4: Limerick v Waterford Gaelic Grounds 14:00
Sun Jun 10th – Rd 4: Tipperary v Clare Semple Stadium 14:00
Sun Jun 17th –Rd 5: Clare v Limerick Ennis 14:00
Sun Jun 17th – Rd 5: Waterford v Cork Semple Stadium 14:00
Sun Jul 1st – F: 1st v 2nd

Table
  P W D L F A Pts Diff Pts
Cork 2 1 1 0 4-43 2-44 +5 3
Limerick 1 1 0 0 1-23 2-14 +6 2
Tipperary 2 0 1 1 3-37 3-43 -6 1
Clare 1 0 0 1 1-21 2-23 -5 0
Waterford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0


 

