Leinster & Munster hurling round-robin tables
Tipperary’s Jason Forde scores his sides opening goal despite the challen ges of Christopher Joyce and Mark Coleman of Cork during the Munster SHC round-robin game at Semple Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
LEINSTER SHC ROUND-ROBIN
Sat, May, 12th – Rd 1: Offaly 2-15 : 5-18 Galway
Sun, May, 13th – Rd 1: Dublin 3-16 : 1-24 Kilkenny
Sun, May, 20th – Rd 2: Kilkenny 2-19 : 1-13 Offaly
Sun, May, 20th – Rd 2: Wexford 0-22 : 2-14 Dublin
Sat, May, 26th – Rd 3: Offaly 2-9 : 5-24 Wexford
Sun May 27th – Rd 3: Galway 1-22 : 2-11 Kilkenny
Sat Jun 2nd – Rd 4: Wexford v Galway, Wexford Park 17:00
Sun Jun 3rd – Rd 4: Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park 15:00
Sat Jun 9th – Rd 5: Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium 19:00
Sat Jun 9th – Rd 5: Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park 19:00
Sun Jul 1st – Final 1st v 2nd, Croke Park
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts Diff
|Pts
|Wexford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5-46
|4-23
|+29
|4
|Galway
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6-40
|4-26
|+20
|4
|Kilkenny
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5-54
|5-51
|+3
|4
|Dublin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5-30
|1-46
|-4
|0
|Offaly
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5-37
|12-61
|-45
|0
MUNSTER SHC ROUND-ROBIN
Sun, May, 20th – Rd 1: Limerick 1-23 : 2-14 Tipperary
Sun, May, 20th – Rd 1: Cork 2-23 : 1-21 Clare
Sun, May, 27th – Rd 2: Tipperary 1-23 : 2-20 Cork
Sun May 27th – Rd 2: Clare 2-27 ; 2-18 Waterford Ennis
Sat Jun 2nd – Rd 3: Cork v Limerick Páirc Uí Chaoimh 19:00
Sun Jun 3rd – Rd 3: Waterford v Tipperary Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 16:00
Sun Jun 10th – Rd 4: Limerick v Waterford Gaelic Grounds 14:00
Sun Jun 10th – Rd 4: Tipperary v Clare Semple Stadium 14:00
Sun Jun 17th –Rd 5: Clare v Limerick Ennis 14:00
Sun Jun 17th – Rd 5: Waterford v Cork Semple Stadium 14:00
Sun Jul 1st – F: 1st v 2nd
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts Diff
|Pts
|Cork
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4-43
|2-44
|5
|3
|Limerick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-23
|2-14
|6
|2
|Clare
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3-48
|4-41
|4
|2
|Tipperary
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3-37
|3-43
|-6
|1
|Waterford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2-18
|2-27
|-9
|0