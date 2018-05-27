Leinster & Munster hurling round-robin tables

LEINSTER SHC ROUND-ROBIN

Sat, May, 12th – Rd 1: Offaly 2-15 : 5-18 Galway

Sun, May, 13th – Rd 1: Dublin 3-16 : 1-24 Kilkenny

Sun, May, 20th – Rd 2: Kilkenny 2-19 : 1-13 Offaly

Sun, May, 20th – Rd 2: Wexford 0-22 : 2-14 Dublin

Sat, May, 26th – Rd 3: Offaly 2-9 : 5-24 Wexford

Sun May 27th – Rd 3: Galway 1-22 : 2-11 Kilkenny

Sat Jun 2nd – Rd 4: Wexford v Galway, Wexford Park 17:00

Sun Jun 3rd – Rd 4: Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park 15:00

Sat Jun 9th – Rd 5: Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium 19:00

Sat Jun 9th – Rd 5: Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park 19:00

Sun Jul 1st – Final 1st v 2nd, Croke Park

Table P W D L F A Pts Diff Pts Wexford 2 2 0 0 5-46 4-23 +29 4 Galway 2 2 0 0 6-40 4-26 +20 4 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 5-54 5-51 +3 4 Dublin 2 0 0 2 5-30 1-46 -4 0 Offaly 3 0 0 3 5-37 12-61 -45 0

MUNSTER SHC ROUND-ROBIN

Sun, May, 20th – Rd 1: Limerick 1-23 : 2-14 Tipperary

Sun, May, 20th – Rd 1: Cork 2-23 : 1-21 Clare

Sun, May, 27th – Rd 2: Tipperary 1-23 : 2-20 Cork

Sun May 27th – Rd 2: Clare 2-27 ; 2-18 Waterford Ennis

Sat Jun 2nd – Rd 3: Cork v Limerick Páirc Uí Chaoimh 19:00

Sun Jun 3rd – Rd 3: Waterford v Tipperary Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 16:00

Sun Jun 10th – Rd 4: Limerick v Waterford Gaelic Grounds 14:00

Sun Jun 10th – Rd 4: Tipperary v Clare Semple Stadium 14:00

Sun Jun 17th –Rd 5: Clare v Limerick Ennis 14:00

Sun Jun 17th – Rd 5: Waterford v Cork Semple Stadium 14:00

Sun Jul 1st – F: 1st v 2nd

Table P W D L F A Pts Diff Pts Cork 2 1 1 0 4-43 2-44 5 3 Limerick 1 1 0 0 1-23 2-14 6 2 Clare 2 1 0 1 3-48 4-41 4 2 Tipperary 2 0 1 1 3-37 3-43 -6 1 Waterford 1 0 0 1 2-18 2-27 -9 0



