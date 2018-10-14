Laois SFC Final: Portlaoise continue dominance with 34th title

O’Dempsey’s game in their first final since 1983 but defending champions too strong
Portlaoise’s Ricky Maher and Cahir Healy celebrate their side’s Laois SFC final win over O’Dempsey’s. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Portlaoise’s Ricky Maher and Cahir Healy celebrate their side’s Laois SFC final win over O’Dempsey’s. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

 

Portlaoise 2-16 O’Dempsey’s 1-13

Portlaoise were crowned Laois senior football champions for a 34th time - and 11th time in 12 years - following their latest county final win over O’Dempsey’s in O’Moore Park.

A goal in each half from man of the match Ricky Maher were key scores as Portlaoise made their overall superiority count against an O’Dempsey’s side making their first final appearance since 1983.

O’Dempsey’s led 0-3 to 0-2 after ten minutes and could have had a goal when Matthew Finlay got in behind the defence following a great pass from Mark Barry. But Portlaoise keeper Graham Brody pulled off a brilliant save and boosted by that let off, Portlaoise then hit 1-5 in quick succession, the goal coming in the 18th minute from Ricky Maher following a mix-up in the O’Dempsey’s defence.

O’Dempsey’s responded well and full-forward Dan McCormack got a goal back after a great team move. Still, Portlaoise settled and hit the last two points of the half to lead 1-10 to 1-7 at the break.

Portlaoise made their big move early in the second half - with Maher getting in for his second goal in the 39th minute. At one stage they stretched ten points clear and while O’Dempsey’s fought bravely, the result was never in doubt and Portlaoise held on.

Portlaoise: G Brody (0-1, f); Colin Finn, D Seale, G Saunders; Chris Finn, C Healy, D Holland; C McEvoy, K Lillis (0-1); G Dillon (0-1), C Boyle (0-3), B Carroll; R Maher (2-2, 0-1f), P Cahillane (0-5, 3f), C Rogers (0-2, 1f). Subs: S Lawless (0-1) for McEvoy (38), F Flanagan for Colin Finn (47), C Dunphy for Carroll (50)

O’Dempsey’s: P Bannon; C O’Hora, S Nerney, T Kehoe; R Kehoe, P O’Leary, T Kelly; R Bracken, C Meredith (0-1); Matthew Finlay (0-5, 3f), B Kelly (0-2), M Barry (0-3, 2f); Micheál Finlay (0-2), D McCormack (1-0), B Nugent. Subs: J Kelly for Nugent (42), S O’Leary for Barry (59)

Referee: M Deegan (Stradbally)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.