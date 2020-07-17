John Horan: change in attendance guidelines a hammer blow to GAA

On the day the GAA returns to competitive action, association president John Horan has called on the Government to review attendance restrictions, describing the recent revision of maximum permitted crowds at matches as a “hammer blow” and “a bit severe on us as an organisation”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland on Friday morning Horan was reacting to Wednesday’s announcement that Phase 4 of the national exit from lockdown would be ‘paused’ from next Monday as scheduled until August 10th at the earliest.

This meant that the limit of 200 on people attending outdoor events would remain and not be revised upwards to 500 from Monday next July 20th.

“The change in attendance guidelines has delivered a hammer blow to the organisation,” Horan told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“We put the return to the club game first to benefit our members and help out county boards survive for those clubs but our county boards were relying on an increase to 500 as a way of being able to cater for the demand on the ground from our supporters.”

He said that small permitted numbers were making it very hard on clubs and counties.

“If you take those involved in the teams and stewarding out of it, you’re probably looking at 120 supporters going to a game.

“If you work out the dimensions of a GAA pitch that allows for social distancing of four metres between everybody attending the match.

“We have also encouraged everybody to wear face-masks, so I think these figures are a bit severe on us as an organisation, and I openly call on the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to go back and review those figures for us as an organisation.

“The risk factor outside is one in 19 in comparison to indoors.

“We have stadia throughout the country which can cater from anything from 6,000 to 50,000 people and to say that you can only have 120 supporters put in... I think the volunteers in our organisation acted totally responsibly in this pandemic and I don’t think if we allowed them to increase the attendance from 200 to 500 that they would act irresponsibly.”